Day 1 | Stumps   
1st Test, Edgbaston, Birmingham, Aug 01, 2019
England ENG 10/0(2.0)
CRR: 5
Australia AUS 284
trail by 274 runs

England vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Onus On Bowlers To Curb England After Steve Smith Heroics

Updated:02 August 2019 14:28 IST

ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Rory Burns and Jason Roy survived two overs as England ended Day 1 on 10/0.

England vs Australia LIVE cricket Score: Steve Smith brought up his 24th Test century. © AFP

Steve Smith marked his first Test since completing a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal with a superb century to rescue Australia on the opening day of the Ashes series on Thursday. Australia were in dire straits against England in Birmingham at 122/8 but their last two wickets more than doubled the score and Smith was last man out for 144 in a total of 284. Rory Burns and Jason Roy then survived two overs as the hosts ended the day on 10/0. Former captain Smith, who returned to Australia duty during the recent World Cup that England won, was subjected to repeated jeers by a partisan crowd. But he answered the boos in style with his first international century since his ban and his 24th in Tests. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Ashes 2019 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Between England vs Australia, Straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham.

  • 14:28 (IST)Aug 02, 2019

    The hunger continues!

  • 14:21 (IST)Aug 02, 2019

    RECAP!

    There was enough drama on day 1 as 294 runs were scored and 10 wickets tumbled. Nonetheless, the day well and truly belonged to none other than Steve Smith.
  • 14:18 (IST)Aug 02, 2019

    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of day 2 of the first Ashes Test.
