Former India captain and World Cup winner Kapil Dev has weighed in on the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup and urged people to avoid making it a big issue, stating that "government will do its job, and the players should do theirs". Since the Asia Cup schedule was announced, a recurring debate has emerged over whether India and Pakistan should engage in a cricketing contest, given the strained political relations between the two nations - particularly in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

The BCCI, however, has maintained that it is bound by the central government's policy which permits participation in multinational tournaments but restricts bilateral series with Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Kapil Dev said, "Just go and win. Those whose job is to play should just focus on playing - there's no need to say anything else. Don't make this a big issue. The government will do its job, and the players should do theirs."

India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series in 2012–13, with political tensions and security concerns halting cricketing exchanges since then. Their meetings are now restricted to ICC and ACC events.

India are the official host of the 17th edition of the Asia Cup, which commenced on September 9. However, due to the ongoing tensions between the two neighbouring countries, both teams have refrained from playing on each other's soil. As a result, the tournament is being held in the United Arab Emirates, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi serving as the host cities.

India began their title defence with a comprehensive nine-wicket win over the hosts. It took them just 79 balls to bowl out the UAE for 57 and chase down the target in just 27 balls.

Reacting to India's win in the opener, Kail Dev said, "The team is very good and has secured an impressive victory. We hope they bring the trophy home."

India are the defending champions of the tournament after winning the ODI edition of the continental tournament in 2023.

