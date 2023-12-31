Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad on Saturday hoped that Team India would start winning championships in the coming year. Prasad took to X and said that 2023 was a year of "What could have been" for Rohit Sharma's side. He added that the 'Men in Blue' dominated the whole ODI World Cup 2023 but had a bad day in the final match of the tournament against Australia. The former cricketer also pointed out India's sloppy performance in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

"It's been a year of 'What could have been' for Team India. Dominated the World Cup only to have a very bad day when it mattered in the finals. Lost the WTC finals as well. Travis Head was brilliant in both these games. Hope in the coming year, India starts winning Championships which has alluded them for more than a decade now. Wishing the best for Team India in the coming year and always," Prasad wrote.

India last won a major ICC tournament back in 2013 - the ICC Champions Trophy. In 2023, the 'Men in Blue' reached the final of ICC Cricket World Cup at home. They reached the finals of the 2019-21 and 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship, but have failed to win any of these tournaments.

