Delhi Capitals' batter Deeya Yadav and wicketkeeper Mamatha Madiwala were on Friday ruled out of remainder of the Women's Premier League due to injuries. Delhi Capitals picked Pragati Singh and Eddla Srujana as replacements for Deeya and Mamatha for the remainder of the tournament, the WPL said in a statement. "The duo of Deeya Yadav and Mamata Madiwala is ruled out of the season due to injuries. Pragati Singh and Eddla Srujana will join DC for Rs 10 lakh each," the WPL said in the statement.

Delhi Capitals will require a strong all-round effort to stop an in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru on their tracks to stay alive in the race to WPL playoffs on Saturday.

Capitals showed signs of resurgence with a seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in their previous match, moving to fourth place in the table with four points.

But DC will have to raise their game by another notch to beat Royal Challengers, still unbeaten in this edition of the WPL.

