Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has joined the Legends League Cricket (LLC) just days after announcing his retirement from international and domestic cricket. Dhawan who established himself as a modern-day white-ball great is known for his explosive batting and vibrant personality. Dhawan's transition into the LLC marks a new chapter in his already illustrious career.

Dhawan expressed his feelings about joining the Legends League Cricket as quoted from a press release by LLC, "Taking on this new chapter with Legends League Cricket feels like the ideal progression after my retirement. My body is still conditioned for the demands of the game, and while I'm at ease with my decision, cricket is an inseparable part of who I am, it will never go out of me. I'm eager to regroup with my cricketing friends and continue to entertain my fans as we create new memories together."

Shikhar's career includes several significant achievements, such as being the Player of the Tournament in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy and amassing over 6,793 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs) at an impressive average of 44.1, 27.92 in T20Is and with a strike rate of 91.35.

His contributions to the Indian cricket team and the Indian Premier League (IPL) have solidified his status as a cricketing icon. In his career spanning over a decade, he played 269 matches scoring 10, 867 runs at an average of 40.

Raman Raheja, Co-founder of Legends League Cricket, welcomed Dhawan to the league, stating, "We are thrilled to have Shikhar Dhawan join us. His experience and flair will undoubtedly enhance the competition and entertain fans. We look forward to seeing him in action alongside other cricket legends. This will further enhance our position as the 2nd innings for legendary Cricketers."

This move to Legends League Cricket after retirement has been the right step forward for many cricketing superstars including Aaron Finch, Martin Guptill and Hashim Amla amongst others who joined the league right out of retirement.

The Legends League Cricket is set to commence its next season in September 2024, featuring a lineup of retired cricketing greats competing in a series of thrilling matches. Dhawan's participation is expected to draw significant attention, as fans are eager to witness his skills on the field again.