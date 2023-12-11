Former India batter Gautam Gambhir is the current talk of the town after his explosive controversy with former pacer S Sreesanth. The two-time World Cup champions got involved in a war of words during the Legends League Cricket match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants. This incident did not stop on the field as Sreesanth took to his Instagram and claimed that Gambhir had called him a 'fixer', mocking him for his 2013 IPL spot-fixing case. Gambhir is widely known for his blunt remarks on the game and cricketers and now a video has gone viral on social media, where he gave another surprising statement.

In a viral video, Gambhir was asked to choose between two football greats- Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi. After taking a few seconds, Gambhir replied, "none".

He then said, "Because I think, I would go Marcus Rashford."

Recently, the former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper opened up on his heated conversation with Shahid Afridi and said that he has moved on a long back.

In an interview during the ANI Podcast with Smita Prakash, Gambhir talked about how the media always showed his fight with Shahid Afridi before every 'India vs Pakistan' match.

"When there's a match between India and Pakistan why do they always show my fight with Shahid Afridi, there are so many other fights that have happened. Show something positive. Show when India has won the Asia Cup against Pakistan," Gambhir said.

"At the end, it's a game of numbers, right? In the end, how much traction you're getting on social media, it's not all about TRP. If you keep showing one thing then it gets negative. There are many other positive things to show as well, India has defeated Pakistan in many important matches," he added.

