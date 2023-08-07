Mumbai cricketer Sarfaraz Khan has married a girl from Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. Several videos have surfaced on social media in which Khan, who plays for Delhi Capitals in the cash-rich IPL, can be seen in a black sherwani at his in-laws' place. Khan even did a tic-tac with a local portal in which he said it was his "destiny to get married in Kashmir". "If the Almighty has destined, I will play for India one day," the cricketer, who has been scoring heavily on the domestic circuit, said. A lot of his fans were also seen thronging to get a glimpse of the cricketer.

Sarfaraz was overlooked by the selectors for Team India's tour of West Indies.

Despite establishing himself as one of the most consistent batters in the domestic circuit, an India call up has eluded Sarfaraz for long. He scored 556 runs in six games at an average of 92.66 in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy campaign with the help of three centuries. In the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season, he had 982 runs at an average of 122.75.

Taking to Twitter, former India batter Aakash Chopra slammed the selectors over Sarfaraz's non-selection and also questioned the "sanctity of first class cricket".

"Will Sarfraz be remembered as someone who scored a mountain of runs in First-Class cricket and still never got an opportunity to play for India?? I really hope that's not the case. And I hope that what more he needs to do to get picked is communicated to him. Otherwise...the sanctity of first-class cricket (the heart and soul of Indian cricket) will be lost," Chopra tweeted.

