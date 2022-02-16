Cricketer Ghulam Mudassar almost dropped a catch before an incredible recovery to complete the same off his own bowling during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match in Lahore on Tuesday. Mudassar, playing for Quetta Gladiators, was bowling to Peshawar Zalmi's Mohammad Haris when the later failed to connect properly and ended up offering the bowler a simple-looking catch. Mudassar, however, almost dropped the catch before instantly recovering to eventually take it. The PSL's official Twitter account posted a video of the same on Tuesday. Here is the video of the catch:

During the game on Tuesday, Will Smeed missed a maiden T20 century by one run as Peshawar Zalmi defeated Quetta Gladiators by 24 runs.

Smeed dragged a full-toss by Salman Irshad onto his stumps that not only ended his entertaining innings but also shut the door on Gladiators' run-chase as they finished at 161 for eight while chasing 186 for victory after Zalmi had won the toss and elected to bat first.

The Somerset batter faced 60 balls and struck 12 fours and three sixes. When he departed, Gladiators needed 32 runs for victory but managed only seven runs off the final 12 deliveries.

Wrist-spinner Usman Qadir was the wrecker-in-chief when he picked up the prized scalps of James Vince (0), Iftikhar Ahmed (10) and Umar Akmal (1) to finish with three for 25. Fast bowler Salman Irshad claimed two wickets for 37 runs.

This was Zalmi's second successive win over Gladiators in this tournament and fourth overall that has helped them to join Islamabad United on eight points but behind the two-time former champions on net run-rate. Gladiators are now fifth with three wins from eight matches, whereas Multan Sultans lead the table with six wins from seven matches and Lahore Qalandars second on five wins from seven matches.

Earlier, Shoaib Malik and Hussain Talat stroked half-centuries but it was Ben Cutting's cameo that helped Zalmi to recover from the early losses of Hazratullah Zazai and Liam Livingstone to post 185 for seven.

Cutting slapped four sixes, all off Sohail Tanvir in the penultimate over of the innings, and a four in a 14-ball 36.

Shoaib scored a 41-ball 58 with eight fours, while Hussain Talat scored a 33-ball 51 with six fours and six. Shoaib added 52 runs for the third wicket with Mohammad Haris (29, 17b, 6x4) and 73 runs for the fourth wicket with Hussain.

Shoaib is now the third most successful batter with 276 runs. Fakhar Zaman leads the pack with 469 runs, followed by Shan Masood (351 runs).

Naseem Shah took two wickets in his first over and then added two more in his final over to finish with four wickets for 27 runs. Naseem has now joined Shaheen Shah Afridi with 11 wickets in the tournament, while the list is headed by Shadab Khan (17).

(With ANI inputs)