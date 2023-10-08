Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami Close To Breaking Massive Records, Check Complete List
Team India is set to start its ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on Sunday against Australia.
Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is all set to start its ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on Sunday with a match against Australia in Chennai. As India start their quest for a World Cup title, the hosts will aim to put their best foot forward from the very beginning. India last won a World Cup in 2011. Since then, the side has won only one ICC title - the 2013 Champions Trophy. Before the Rohit Sharma and company start their campaign, let's have a look at the list of records the players of the side can break during the mega event -
1 - Rohit is also in the run for breaking another record with the bat, as a ton more would make him the Indian with the most number of hundreds in the event's history, going past Tendulkar (6).
3 - Indian skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma is just three maximums away from becoming the highest six-hitter in international cricket as he looks to go past legendary West Indian opener Chris Gayle (553).
665 - Young Indian opener Shubman Gill needs 665 runs more to become the highest run-scorer in an ODI calendar year, as he would go past former Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar (1,894).
13 - Indian seamer Mohammed Shami is 13 wickets away from becoming the highest Indian wicket-taker in World Cup history, as he would surpass Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath (44).
2 - If India manages to emerge victorious in terms of winning the title, it would become the first-ever side to win the tournament as a host consecutively, having won in 2011, the last time it hosted the competition.
(With PTI Inputs)