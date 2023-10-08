Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is all set to start its ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on Sunday with a match against Australia in Chennai. As India start their quest for a World Cup title, the hosts will aim to put their best foot forward from the very beginning. India last won a World Cup in 2011. Since then, the side has won only one ICC title - the 2013 Champions Trophy. Before the Rohit Sharma and company start their campaign, let's have a look at the list of records the players of the side can break during the mega event -

1 - Rohit is also in the run for breaking another record with the bat, as a ton more would make him the Indian with the most number of hundreds in the event's history, going past Tendulkar (6).

3 - Indian skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma is just three maximums away from becoming the highest six-hitter in international cricket as he looks to go past legendary West Indian opener Chris Gayle (553).

665 - Young Indian opener Shubman Gill needs 665 runs more to become the highest run-scorer in an ODI calendar year, as he would go past former Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar (1,894).

13 - Indian seamer Mohammed Shami is 13 wickets away from becoming the highest Indian wicket-taker in World Cup history, as he would surpass Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath (44).

2 - If India manages to emerge victorious in terms of winning the title, it would become the first-ever side to win the tournament as a host consecutively, having won in 2011, the last time it hosted the competition.

(With PTI Inputs)