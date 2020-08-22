St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will look for their first win in the Caribbean Premier League 2020 as they face St Lucia Zouks on Saturday. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are currently last on the points after losing both their matches. Zouks, on the other hand, won a rain-affected encounter against Barbados Tridents to register their first win after losing their opening match. Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy will lead the Zouks while all-rounder Ryad Emrit will captain the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. (Live Scorecard)

Live updates of Caribbean Premier League 2020 match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks, straight from Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad