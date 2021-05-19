India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, on Wednesday, reunited with his family after recovering from COVID-19. Saha, who was in self-isolation after contracting the coronavirus, tested negative twice during his quarantine period. The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) cricketer had tested positive on May 4, the same day the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was called off by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The announcement came after several players and staff members had tested positive for COVID inside the IPL bio-bubble. After recovering, Saha met his wife, Romi, and children.

He also posted a photo on Instagram and captioned it "Feels great to back with fam!."

Earlier on Tuesday, Saha confirmed on Twitter that he had recovered from COVID-19 "Thanks for all your wishes," he added in the tweet.

I have recovered. Thanks for all your wishes! — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) May 18, 2021

Saha played two games for SRH in IPL 2021 and scored just eight runs. Hyderabad had a horrendous run in the 14th season of the tournament, as they were placed at the bottom of the IPL table with just one win under their name from seven games.

He is also part of the Indian squad that is slated to tour England next month. India will first take on New Zealand in the final of the World Test Champions (WTC) on June 18 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Promoted

After the WTC final, India will take on England in a five-match Test series, starting August 4. The first Test will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

The second Test, starting on August 12, will be played at Lord's. The third match (August 25) will be held at Headingley in Leeds and the fourth (September 2) at Kennington Oval, London. The final Test (September 10) of the series will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.