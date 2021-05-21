Some say age is just a number, and that definitely proved to be the case for 45-year-old cricketer Darren Stevens. The First Class veteran on Friday registered a score of 190 off just 149 deliveries for Kent against Glamorgan in the County Championship. If that was not enough to impress, he also trapped Australia star Marnus Labuschagne LBW with a peach of a delivery that seamed in to put his team in a strong position after a batting collapse threatened to give Glamorgan the edge.

The County Championship also shared a video of every boundary hit by Stevens in his 190-run onslaught.

Glamorgan won the toss on Thursday and chose to field at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury.

Kent openers Ollie Robinson and Jordan Cox put on a 60-run stand to give the team a good start before they lost seven wickets for just 32 runs.

Stevens and Nathan Gillespie then put on a 36-run stand before Kent were 128/8.

That is when Stevens went on a rampage, before coincidentally being dismissed by Marnus Labuschagne.

Darren Stevens celebrates his century against Glamorgan.

He put on a 166-run 9th wicket stand with Miguel Cummins, who contributed a single run to the partnership.

Stevens' epic knock saw Kent post 307. Glamorgan were 48/2 in response on Day 2 at the time of writing, with the match delayed by bad light.

Stevens hit 15 boundaries and 15 sixes in his stunning one-man display, striking the ball at 128.

It was his 36th First Class century.

Stevens has played 315 First Class matches and scored 15940 runs. The all-rounder, who bowls right-arm medium, also has 565 First Class wickets to his name.