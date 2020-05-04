Suresh Raina has been active on social media during the lockdown period in India. Raina has requested citizens of the country to follow all the guidelines that have been laid out by governments across the globe. In his latest Twitter post, Raina has highlighted the issue of child abuse and domestic violence which have risen during this period around the world. In the tweet, Suresh Raina said, "Lockdown has taught us various ways to love & bond with our family. Though it's disturbing to read how exponentially the no. of child abuse and domestic violence cases have grown across the world. I urge anyone who is facing violence please reach out for help & don't shut yourself".

The Chennai Super Kings batsman and his wife Priyanka Chaudhary Raina were blessed with their second child last month. The couple also has a daughter, Gracia Raina who has born in 2016. Suresh Raina has been spending time with his family as all sporting activities have been suspended across the globe.

Earlier, Suresh Raina along with his Chennai Super Kings teammates was seen practicing for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League in the first couple of weeks of March. However, Raina much like many other sportspersons returned home as the IPL got postponed indefinitely as a safety measure against the coronavirus pandemic.

Raina has been one of the finest batsmen in the Indian Premier League. Suresh Raina has featured in 193 IPL matches since 2008. The left-handed batsman has scored 5,368 runs in the IPL with an average of 33.34 and a strike rate of 137.14. Raina, who is also a part-time bowler has scalped 25 wickets in his IPL career.