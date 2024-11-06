The Indian cricket team and BCCI have been at the receiving end of some stern criticism following a 3-0 loss to New Zealand in a home Test series. It was the first time in the history of Indian cricket team that the side was clean-sweeped in a three-Test series at home. The three losses have made India's road to the World Test Championship final a very tricky affair. Many former cricketers have said faulty preparation is to be blamed for India's poor show. Former BCCI selector and ex-India player Sunil Joshi believes that he national cricket body should not be blamed and the onus lies on the players.

"The onus and responsibility lies more with the players, than the BCCI or the selection committee," Joshi told Times of India.

"Let's not put everything on the BCCI. It's individual responsibility as well. That's what I want to stress more on. You know that you are going to play three Test matches, it's going to be on turners, or it's going to be on slow wickets. So from white-ball format, (there's need to) go back to Ranji Trophy and play (in order to get match-ready for the red-ball international season). For everything, the blame can't be put on the BCCI. The players' responsibility is also there. Players need to take initiative, and should say, 'Boss, I will go and play Ranji Trophy, I will go and play Duleep Trophy'."

He also opined that a series loss at home is always more difficult to handle than an overseas series list.

"Think it's not easy when you lose a series. I am sure even the team management feels the same...If you want to win WTC or you want to be in the WTC final, or you want to be the number one Test team, we have to play well in India. For that, our preparations, the Ranji Trophy becomes a primary goal (tournament). Back in the days also the Test players did participate in the Ranji Trophy games and post that went on to play Test matches. I have done that. Many players have done that," he said.