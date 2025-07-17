India pacer Mohammed Shami wrote an emotional note for his daughter Aaira on her birthday. The 34-year-old pacer is going through a tough time in his personal life as he is embroiled in a legal battle with his estranged wife Hasin Jahan. After getting married in 2014, the couple has been living separately since 2018. Hasin's family had accused Shami and family of physical and mental torture. Recently, the Calcutta High Court asked Shami to pay Rs 4 lakh per month as maintenance expenses to Hasin Jahan and daughter Aaira.

Despite his ongoing battles with his wife, Shami still misses his daughter and loves her dearly. Taking to Instagram on the occasion of her birthday, the pacer shared a series of images and penned down an emotional note.

"Can't believe you are growing up so fast. I wish only the best for you in life. May God bless you abundantly with love, peace, joy, and good health, today and always. Happy birthday," wrote Shami.

Earlier this month, Shami's wife Hasin took to Instagram and used strong words like "greedy, mean-minded" against the cricketer. Following is the Instagram post that Hasin Jahan shared, that started with the line: "I love you so much jaanu." However, what followed was a rant.

"Till my last breath, we will have a strong relationship, Inshallah. The only thing left is for you to decide what kind of strong relationship that will be. For 7 years, we've been involved in a legal battle. What have you gained from it? Because of being characterless, greedy, and mean-minded, you ended up destroying your own family," Jahan wrote on Instagram.

"You took advantage of a male-dominated society and stayed happy while antisocial people called me wrong. Now I will take the help of the law, claim all our rights, and live happily, Inshallah. Now you think: which support is stronger - social or legal?... The day your bad time begins, these same people will make your life hell, Inshallah. Have faith in that," she added.

On the other hand, Shami has maintained his silence on the matter and refrained from posting anything on his personal life on social media.

The pacer was last seen in the Indian Premier League for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Shami bagged nine wickets in six games and was not picked for India's Test tour of England owing to fitness concerns. Shami, who was the star of the Indian team in the 2023 ODI World Cup, emerged as the top wicket-taker. He suffered an injury after that and had to undergo surgery, which kept him out of action for more than a year.

(With IANS Inputs)