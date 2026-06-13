A dispute between a group of visually impaired travellers and Cathay Pacific Airways at Bengaluru airport has sparked allegations of discrimination, but the airline maintained that the passengers' failure to pay excess baggage fee in time led to denial of boarding. The travelling group, which reached the KIAL on Thursday night, contained blind World Cup winning cricketer Lokesha, musicians Ashoka, Nam Chang Buiing, Pranay and Dadasab. They were travelling to the USA on a three-month cultural concert tour under the Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled.

“Their tone and their sudden, aggressive shift in stance indicated that they believed visually impaired individuals could not navigate or stand up for themselves. This is unadulterated discrimination,” Lokesha, a partially sighted cricketer who was instrumental in India's triumph in the 2017 T20 World Cup for the Blind, told PTI.

Lokesha further alleged that the airline staff tried to snatch their mobile phones when they tried to record the incident.

However, Cathay Pacific clarified that the touring party was not allowed to board because of “non-completion of payment” and it has nothing to do with their “disability.” “Cathay Pacific is aware of the case, and this matter relates to the non-completion of payment within the required timeframe, and not to the passengers' disability.

“Based on available records, the non-acceptance of the passengers was due to the non-completion of payment for applicable excess baggage charges within the required operational timeframe, and not to the passengers' disability,” the airline said in the statement.

The flight operator said the travellers' baggage exceeded the permissible limit, and their travel coordinators could not complete the payment on time through the provided link.

“During check-in, the group was found to be carrying baggage in excess of the permitted allowance, including four additional pieces and an oversized musical instrument, for which payment options were shared with their three remotely based travel coordinators, and our teams continued to follow up to support completion of the payment. The payment link was functional and successfully used by other passengers.” The airline said they allowed additional time for the passengers to complete the payment.

“Our airport team extended support where operationally possible, including allowing additional time for completion of excess baggage payment and other formalities. As a result, we were unable to accept the group for travel on that flight. We sincerely apologise for the distress and inconvenience caused.

“Cathay Pacific is committed to treating all customers with dignity, care and respect. Our people are trained to support customers with different needs, and we uphold an equal opportunity policy to ensure a safe, comfortable and inclusive travel experience for all,” the statement elaborated.

However, GK Mahantesh, the Samarthanam Trust president, said the g-pay link provided by the airline accepted a maximum payment of Rs 1 lakh, but the excess fee levied by the aviation company amounted to Rs 1.12 lakh.

“While our basic documentation was sound, the airline ground crew abruptly declared that the team's instrument luggage violated dimensions, demanding an exorbitant excess baggage fee initially quoted at Rs 60,000, which was swiftly inflated to Rs 1.12 lakh,” Mahantesh told PTI.

“So we had to pay Rs 1.12 lakh for excess baggage but the G-Pay link wasn't working and we could only transfer one lakh at a go. We offered a credit card but they didn't accept it,” he added.

When asked why the Cricket Association for Blind in India (CABI) did not make prior-payment for excess baggage, a routine for long- distance travellers with heavy luggage, Mahantesh explained: “The people who booked didn't know that you could book for excess baggage online. We are unhappy that they (airline) didn't accept our offer to pay by credit card.

“Once the payment link didn't work, our boys were told to leave the terminal since they weren't allowed to board the flight. We booked a British Airways flight for our trip.” Mahantesh said he will take the matter up to authorities concerned such as the Civil Aviation Ministry and national sports bodies.

“We'll be sending all the complaints. We'll go to consumer court and also take legal action against them. This is clear injustice meted out to these five visually impaired individuals. They were asked to get out of the terminal.

“They were stranded outside the airport in the night for more than three hours. But British Airways accommodated us and thanks to them. But we had to spend more than Rs 6-7 lakh for the new tickets,” he said.

Mahantesh said the travelling group should at least have been allowed to stay inside the airport.

“They are now in Boston but their morale is very low. They were disturbed. They were mentally and physically hurt because they were stranded at the terminal.

“The airline should at least have shown the courtesy to keep them inside the airport. We really want to take this to the next level with the Civil Aviation authorities,” he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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