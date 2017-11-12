Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Tie Knot With Nupur Nagar On November 23: Reports

Star India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is now widely regarded as India's best bowler, is set to play the next innings of his life. According to media reports, Bhuvi will tie the knot with his fiancée Nupur Nagar on November 23. The couple will get married in a private ceremony in Meerut, which is Bhuvi's hometown. This will then be followed by a reception in Bulandshahr, his wife's hometown, on November 26, the town his wife-to-be hails from. The couple will also host a reception in New Delhi on November 30. Team India members, who will be in Delhi for the Sri Lanka series at the time, will attend the reception.

Here's the better half of the picture @nupurnagar ???? A post shared by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@imbhuvi) on Oct 3, 2017 at 5:13am PDT

Rewinding and going back to the happy memories, inspires me to fast forward and dream about the amazing future that lies ahead.. @nupurnagar ???? A post shared by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@imbhuvi) on Oct 5, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

Bhuvi isn't the only Indian cricketer getting married this month. Former pacer Zaheer Khan too will tie the knot with actress Sagarika Ghatge on November 27 in Mumbai.

India are set to host Sri Lanka in a three-match Test series, starting November 16. Bhuvneshwar might miss the second Test beginning of November 24 due to his nuptials. However, there has been no confirmation of the same.