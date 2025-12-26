A video of a fan misbehaving with India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is going viral on social media. The player was spotted with his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, outside a restaurant on Christmas Eve. Hardik first helped Mahieka sit gently in the car and then allowed some fans to take selfies with him. As Hardik tried to leave the scene, fans kept requesting more pictures. "Le toh liya, aur kitna lega? (You have already taken pictures. How many more do you want?)," he could be heard saying in the video. This is when a fan crossed the line and said, "Bhaad mein jaa (Go to hell)." Hardik showed maturity and didn't react to the comment.





Hardik Pandya was part of India's recently concluded five-match T20I series against South Africa. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side won it 3-1.

Hardik slammed the second-fastest fifty for India in T20I cricket - reaching the milestone in just 16 balls - in the fifth and final game of the series. He took just four balls more than legendary Yuvraj Singh, who holds the record with a 12-ball fifty against England in the T20 World Cup 2007.

Hardik overtook Yuvraj to have the most instances of scoring a half-century and taking at least one wicket in a T20I match for India. In the fifth T20I, he scored 63 off just 25 balls, with five fours and five sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 252. While bowling, Hardik conceded 41 runs in three overs but claimed the prized wicket of Dewald Brevis, who was just taking off, cutting his knock short at 31 off 17 balls, with three fours and two sixes.

Now, Hardik has four instances of scoring a half-century and taking at least one wicket in a T20I match for India - one more than Yuvraj.

Hardik, who marked his return to international cricket with matches against South Africa, ended as the third-highest run-getter in the T20I series, with 142 runs in three innings at an average of 71 and a strike rate of 186.84. He produced two half-centuries, both coming in winning efforts. Besides this, Hardik also took three wickets.

