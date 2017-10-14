 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Ben Stokes Puts Ashes Worries Aside To Wed

Updated: 14 October 2017 21:16 IST

The all-rounder tied the knot with fiancee Clare Ratcliffe in the southwest of England, with guests including Test captain Joe Root, former skipper Alastair Cook and fast bowler Stuart Broad.

Ben Stokes Puts Ashes Worries Aside To Wed
Ben Stokes tied the knot with fiancee Clare Ratcliffe in the southwest of England. © AFP

England's Ben Stokes -- whose Ashes hopes hang in the balance after he was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm -- was married on Saturday. The all-rounder tied the knot with fiancee Clare Ratcliffe in the southwest of England, with guests including Test captain Joe Root, former skipper Alastair Cook and fast bowler Stuart Broad. Earlier this week, representatives of Stokes said the cricketer would offer a full explanation of the incident in Bristol last month that could cost him his Ashes place "when the time is right".

The England all-rounder, 26, was arrested following a disturbance outside a nightclub late last month.

Stokes will not travel to Australia with the rest of the England squad for the Ashes as he waits to learn whether he will face criminal charges but has not been ruled out of the five-Test series, which starts on November 23.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will not consider him for selection until further notice as it awaits developments in the ongoing police investigation.

The player's contract with sports equipment manufacturer New Balance was terminated this week.

The company's decision was announced hours after Stokes apologised to British celebrity Katie Price and her disabled son Harvey after a video emerged of Stokes impersonating the pair.

Stokes, who is also subject to internal disciplinary action, has had his central contract renewed by the ECB since his arrest.

Topics : England Benjamin Andrew Stokes Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ben Stokes tied the knot with fiancee Clare Ratcliffe
  • Joe Root, Alastair Cook and Stuart Broad attended the wedding
  • Ben Stokes was arrested outside a nightclub late last month
Related Articles
England Can't Win Ashes Without Ben Stokes: Steve Waugh
England Can't Win Ashes Without Ben Stokes: Steve Waugh
Ben Stokes Dropped by New Balance, Apologises to Disabled Boy
Ben Stokes Dropped by New Balance, Apologises to Disabled Boy
England All-Rounder Ben Stokes Caught Smoking With Bandaged Hand After Alleged Nightclub Brawl
England All-Rounder Ben Stokes Caught Smoking With Bandaged Hand After Alleged Nightclub Brawl
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 13 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.