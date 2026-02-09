Former India cricket captain Saurav Ganguly and world cup winning fast bowler Zaheer Khan, energized the world's biggest corporate cricket league, the Bhartiya Corporate Premiere League (BCPL) Season 4, with their electrifying presence as Brand Ambassadors at the trophy and jerseys unveiling ceremony, which took place at a city convention centre here in the national capital on Sunday (Feb 08, 2026). The league, for the first time in its brief history, will go international with ten teams vying for the top honors.

Addressing the audience on the occasion Sourav Ganguly said, "When I met Saurabh Jha, I told him that all of us started our journey in a similar way. In our early days, there was no IPL. I worked with Tata Steel and played a lot of corporate cricket, which gave me valuable exposure and helped me get noticed. BCPL is an excellent platform because cricket is consumed passionately across the country and countless people dream of playing the game at a competitive level. The Bhartiya Cricket Premier League will open doors and create pathways for talented corporate professionals to pursue their dreams and build a career in cricket."

Zaheer Khan shared his thoughts at the event, saying, "BCPL is a fantastic platform for talented corporate professionals to showcase their skills and take the next step in their cricketing journey. Cricket has always been the heartbeat of our country, and in India, talent rarely goes unnoticed. As Dada (Sourav Ganguly) just said, I too was spotted while playing at the grassroots level. I come from a small city myself and always dreamed of playing cricket at the highest level. I truly believe that in the coming years, BCPL will emerge as a strong platform that identifies and nurtures hidden cricketing talent from the corporate community. I would like to congratulate and thank Saurabh Jha for conceptualising and driving such a wonderful initiative."

The legendary former Indian men's cricket team skipper will also play the role of mentor for BCPL Season 4, which for the first time will have pan-India representation, expanding from its mostly Delhi-NCR player base for the first three seasons.

The left-farm fast bowler, whose 21 wickets in nine games played a key part in India's famous ICC World Cup victory in 2011, will also be playing the role of Advisor, Technical Committee, BCPL, besides being the Brand Ambassador.

"The vision behind BCPL has always been to bridge the gap between corporate cricket and the professional ecosystem. India has immense cricketing talent within the corporate community that often goes unnoticed due to lack of structured opportunities. BCPL aims to provide a credible, competitive platform where such talent can be identified, nurtured and given clear pathways to progress. With the support of legends like Sourav Ganguly and Zaheer Khan, we are committed to taking this league to greater heights in the years to come", said Saurabh Jha, Chairman, Bhartiya Corporate Premiere League.

The league received an overwhelming response to registrations and thereafter trials in four stages were conducted in 21 cities across the country throughout the end of last year. Those selected (300) have found a place in the auction pool which was also held the same day.

A player picked by a team in the auctions stands to earn anywhere in between INR 2lcs- INR 15lacs in one season. The winning team will also be richer by a purse of INR 2cr while the runner-up team will be awarded a prize money of INR 1cr. The Player of the Series would also receive a luxury Lexus car, it was announced.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)