Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli is completely ready for the ODI World Cup in 2027, according to his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma. The comments came after his impressive century that guided Delhi to an easy victory over Andhra Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Virat returned to domestic competition after almost 15 years but marked the occasion by scoring 131 off just 101 deliveries. The 37-year-old slammed 12 fours and three sixes in his innings and even broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of being the fastest batter to reach 16,000 List A runs.

Having already retired from T20Is and Tests, Virat has his sights set on the ODI World Cup in 2027, and Sharma believes that his form against South Africa and the century against Andhra Pradesh show how ready he is.

"Bohot achhe hain aur shandaar form mein hain woh. Aur continue kiya hain apne form ko. Jaise India ke lie abhi do hundreds banaye the, usi continuation mein shandaar ballebaazi ki hain aaj aur match jitaya Delhi ko. Kaafi samay baad woh domestic cricket khel rahe the aur behad shandaar baari kheli unhone. (He is in terrific form and has continued it. Just like the two hundreds he made for India recently, he carried that momentum today too, batted superbly again, and won Delhi the match. After a long time, he returned to domestic cricket and played a truly superb innings)," Sharma told ANI.

Kohli received the Player of the Series award during the ODI series against South Africa after he scored 302 runs in three matches with two centuries.

"Dekhiye woh shandaar form mein hain. Usne dikhaya hain peechle dono matches mein hundreds kiya hain India ke liye. Toh behtareen form mein hain. Aur woh ek aisa khiladi hain jo sabse zyada consistent hain bhartiya team ke liye, toh mere khayal se woh puri tarah taiyar hain World Cup ke liye. (Look, he is in excellent form. He showed it with hundreds in the two matches for India, so he is in outstanding touch. And he is the most consistent player for the Indian team, so I feel he is completely ready for the World Cup)," he added.