 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Banned S Sreesanth To Approach Supreme Court

Updated: 03 November 2017 20:32 IST

Sreesanth said he has been very quiet for the four-and-a-half years and felt it was high time for him to speak his mind.

Banned S Sreesanth To Approach Supreme Court
Sreesanth would approach the Supreme Court in a last-ditch effort to lift the life ban. © PTI

Tainted former India cricketer S Sreesanth on Friday said he would approach the Supreme Court in a last-ditch effort to lift the life ban imposed on him by the BCCI following allegations of spot-fixing during an IPL match in 2013. "That is the only option left with me, to approach the Supreme Court. At the end of the day, my life, except cricket is going really well. I will fight for my right. It is not just about playing for the country, but it is about getting the respect back," Sreesanth told PTI.

Sreesanth said he has been very quiet for the four-and-a-half years and felt it was high time for him to speak his mind.

"That is why I have opened up and started to speak. It is just the beginning and there are more things to come," he added.

Sreesanth also clarified that he did not make any allegations against BCCI's Anti-Corruption and Security Unit.

"All I said was that there were 13 accused and why they were treated differently. This is the only thing I asked. I never asked to reveal their names. More than anyone else, I know much better about it because I was the one who had undergone the toughest possible time," he said.

"It is very easy to say he has done it, he has not done it but then one has to back it up with proof and show to the world. BCCI can keep making comments but at the end of the day people are not fools," he added.

Sreesanth was banned for life following allegations of spot-fixing during an IPL match in 2013.

Topics : India Sreesanth Cricket
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sreesanth said it was high time for him to speak his mind
  • Sreesanth would appeal to SC in a last effort to lift the life ban
  • Sreesanth clarified he did not make any allegations against BCCI
Related Articles
S Sreesanth Cannot Play For Any Other Country, Says BCCI
S Sreesanth Cannot Play For Any Other Country, Says BCCI
'If Not India, I Can Play For Any Other Country', Says A Defiant Sreesanth
'If Not India, I Can Play For Any Other Country', Says A Defiant Sreesanth
'Worst Decision Ever', Says Sreesanth After High Court Upholds Life Ban
'Worst Decision Ever', Says Sreesanth After High Court Upholds Life Ban
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 02 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.