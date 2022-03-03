Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I: Live Cricket Score And Updates
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I, live cricket score and updates: Bangladesh rode on a half-century from Liton Das to post a total of 155/8 after a poor start against Afghanistan in the first of a two-match T20I series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Thursday.
Bangladesh posted 155/8 against Afghanistan in the 1st T20I in Mirpur on Thursday.© AFP
Follow Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I, live cricket score and updates here
1st T20I, Afghanistan in Bangladesh, 2 T20I Series, 2022, Mar 03, 2022
Play In Progress
BAN
155/8 (20.0)
AFG
20/5 (4.4)
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.29
Batsman
Najibullah Zadran
6 (4)
Bowler
Nasum Ahmed
7/5 (2.4)
Mustafizur Rahman
6/0 (1)
BAN vs AFG Live
No run.
No run.
NOT OUT! There is a spike on the UltraEdge! Nasum will have to wait for his 5-fer. A clever arm ball for the new batter, around off on a fuller length, Mohammad Nabi leans to defend but seems to have missed it. He is pinged on the front pad and the finger goes up quickly after the appeal. Mohammad Nabi immediately reviews and survives.
Given out lbw! Mohammad Nabi reviews it immediately. Is there some bat?
Mohammad Nabi walks in next.
OUT! CAUGHT! Nasum gets his fourth and is having a ball with the ball. He is all pumped up after getting the revenge for the previous boundary! Dishes out a short delivery, around off at 91.8 kph, Karim Janat moves back inside the crease to punch it over covers but fails to get the desired elevation. A simple catch for Mahedi Hasan at covers and Afghanistan are staring down the barrel big time.
FOUR! Bang! Flatter and fuller around middle, Karim Janat goes deep inside the crease and smacks it over mid off for a boundary.
Flighted and on off, flicked aerially through mid-wicket for a single.
Around off, on a length, punched from the back foot but straight to the cover fielder.
DROPPED! That's a tough chance. Mustafizur Rahman serves it around off, on a length and gets it to shape away with some extra bounce. Najibullah Zadran is opened up in defense and the outside edge flies behind. Liton Das dives full length to his left but fails to catch it. It deflects behind and they cross.
FOUR! Eased away! A touch short in length, around middle and angling down, Najibullah Zadran picks it off his pads and nudges it to fine leg for a boundary.
Back of a length, outside off, it's guided down to third man for a run.
Short and around off, punched off the back foot to covers.
Fullish and around off, Janat clips it on the leg side and looks for a run. He is sent back as Mustafizur Rahman misses his shy at the striker's end.
Mustafizur Rahman is into the attack now.
Beauty! Nasum serves it from over the wicket, an arm ball around off and skidding away, Najibullah Zadran hangs back to defend but it beats the outside edge. End of an incredible over, 2 wickets and one run off it.
Fuller and around off, knocked down to long off for one.
Loopy and full around off, defended back.
Karim Janat is the new batter.
OUT! BOWLED! Afghanistan have now lost their top three batsmen with just 8 runs on the board. They are in a big spot of bother here. Nasum Ahmed delivers it full and around off, from wide of the crease, Darwish Rasooli kneels down to power it over the leg side but misses. The off stump is tickled and the crowd roars. That's inexperience for you, Darwish Rasooli could have avoided that shot.