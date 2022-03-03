Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I, live cricket score and updates: Bangladesh rode on a half-century from Liton Das to post a total of 155/8 after a poor start against Afghanistan in the first of a two-match T20I series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Thursday. Hosts Bangladesh had won the three-match ODI series that preceded the T20Is by a margin of 2-1. Earlier this week, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rashid Khan starred as Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in the third one-day international to avoid a whitewash in the three-match ODI series on Monday. (LIVE SCORECARD)