Bangladesh pacer Rubel Hossain on Monday announced his retirement from Test cricket. Taking to Facebook, he announced his retirement and said that he wanted to give youngsters a chance to represent Bangladesh. Hossain took to his Facebook account and wrote, "Assalam Alaikum. I wanted to inform you about something. I have officially submitted a letter to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and decided to retire from Test cricket."

"The longer version of cricket plays a big role in strengthening the national team's pipeline. I think our pipeline will strengthen more if the young pacers get more opportunities. In order to provide the youngsters more opportunities in the red-ball format, I have decided to retire from Test cricket," he added.

Hossain made his Test format debut in 2009 and represented Bangladesh in 27 Tests over the span of 13 years. The pacer scalped 36 wickets in his Test career with the best figure of 5/166 - his one and only five-wicket haul.

"I was able to able to play 27 Tests for Bangladesh, which is a big achievement for me. Those who have helped me during my journey with the red ball cricket, I am grateful to all of them and I hope I will get your support in the coming days as well. I may have retired from Test cricket but I believe I still have a lot to give in the ODI and T20I formats for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh pacer said that he will continue to play in the Dhaka Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) along with other white-ball tournaments.

"I will continue playing in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) along with the other white-ball tournaments. Pray for me so that I can gift you with colourful dreams in white-ball formats," his statement concluded.