The Big Bash League (BBL) controversy involving Babar Azam and Steve Smith took a fresh turn with a report claiming that the entire incident led to tense scenes in the Sydney Sixers dressing room. It all started when Smith denied a single to Babar during the Sydney Sixers innings, leading to the Pakistan batter showing his frustration. While Smith slammed 32 runs in the next two overs, Babar was dismissed soon after and he displayed his anger by smashing the boundary cushions with his bat. According to a report by Code Sports, the matter did not end on the pitch and Babar told his Sydney Sixers teammates that he felt 'disrespected' by Smith denying him the single during the match.

Babar, who was batting in the 40s, wanted a single off the final ball of the 11th over. However, Steve Smith rejected the call which resulted in Babar being visibly upset.

The Sixers took the Power Surge - a two-over powerplay - from the 12th over and Smith went on to slam 32 runs in it - the most in BBL history. On the other hand, Babar was dismissed on the very first ball of the 13th over and he even hit the boundary cushions with his bat to express his frustration.

Following the incident, there has been a lot of discussions regarding the incident and former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal said that he believes Smith 'disrespected' Babar with his gesture.

“This shouldn't have happened. I understand Smith hit a fast hundred. He could have told Babar before that the ball ‘Don't take a single'. Not like this. This is a disrespect," Akmal said on YouTube.

“If Sydney Sixers aren't happy with Babar, drop him. Don't disrespect him like this. Make him sit out, only… But don't do this," he added.