Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday appointed former Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali as head of youth development. The newly created role was filled after a recruitment process, according to the PCB. Apart from being a member of the selection committee for the men's national team, Azhar Ali will also serve as the head of youth development. PCB stated that Azhar will be tasked with shaping the future of Pakistan cricket by designing and implementing comprehensive youth cricket strategies.

"Tasked with shaping the future of Pakistan cricket by designing and implementing comprehensive youth cricket strategies, establishing robust grassroots cricket structures and talent pathways, collaborating with regional cricket associations to strengthen age-group programmes, educating emerging cricketers under the PCB's Pathways Programme, and organising seminars and clinics to build awareness of off-field development essentials for aspiring players," PCB's statement was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Azhar opened up on his new role and said that he is honoured and excited to take on the responsibilities.

"I am honoured and excited to take on this important role. Having risen through the age-group ranks and played extensive club and domestic cricket, I understand the critical role grassroots development plays in shaping future stars," Azhar said on his appointment as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Azhar was in charge of Pakistan in ODIs from 2015 to 2017 (taking over for Misbah-ul-Haq after the World Cup), a turbulent time for the team in the format during which they fell to No. 9 in the rankings. He did not participate in any T20Is and his last ODI for Pakistan was in January 2018.

