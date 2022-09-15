Australian women's vice-captain Rachael Haynes called time on international cricket Thursday after a decorated career spanning more than a decade. The 35-year-old became one of the sport's most adaptable players after making her debut for Australia in 2009, batting in almost every top order position across all three formats. "To all the teammates across my career, you are the reason I've played as long as I have. You've inspired me to be better every day," she said.

"I've learnt something from all of you, on and off the field. You've challenged me as a player, helped me grow as a person and most importantly, made cricket fun."

Haynes captained the side for the first time during the 2017 Women's ODI World Cup when regular skipper Meg Lanning was battling a shoulder issue.

She became vice-captain in 2018, playing pivotal roles in Australia's T20 World Cup triumphs that year and in 2020, their ODI World Cup win in 2022 and historic Commonwealth Games gold medal run in July.

"Rachael's calm and assured leadership has played a key role in Australia becoming one of the most successful sporting teams in history," said Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley.

"She will go down as a great of the game."

Haynes played 84 T20 Internationals, 77 ODIs and six Tests, scoring nearly 4,000 runs across all three formats, including 98 on Test debut against England in 2009.

Promoted

She also confirmed she had played her final domestic match for New South Wales, and this year's women's Big Bash League will be her last.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)