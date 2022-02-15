Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Tuesday confirmed that spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the third T20I against Australia later today. Australia and Sri Lanka will face each other in the third T20I later today. "Wanindu Hasaranga has tested positive for Covid-19. The player was found to be positive during a routine Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted this morning (15th February). Hasaranga is currently undergoing Covid-19 protocols and is placed in isolation," SLC tweeted.

Earlier, the board had confirmed that Kusal Mendis had recovered from COVID-19 and will be available for selection for the third T20I.

Australia already have a 2-0 series lead in the ongoing five-match T20I series and if the Aaron Finch-led side wins the third T20I, they will take an unassailable series lead.

Hasaranga was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction for Rs 10.75 crore.