Australia vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20 Highlights: Australia Beat Sri Lanka By 6 Wickets To Clinch Series
Australia vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Highlights: Australia on Tuesday defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the third T20I at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The hosts have now taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.
Chasing a target of 122, Australia managed to cross the line with ease despite losing both openers Ben McDermott and Ashton Agar early. Captain Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell laid the foundation for their chase before Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis finished of the game. Earlier, Kane Richardson took three as Australia restricted Sri Lanka to a total of 121 for 6. Apart from Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar and Glenn Maxwell have also took a wicket each. For Sri Lanka, skipper Dasun Shanaka and veteran batter Dinesh Chandimal played gutsy knocks after the visitors were reduced to 40 for four at one stage. Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bowl. (SCORECARD)
Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), Ben McDermott, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Daniel Sams, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood
Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara
Right then! That is all we have from this match and Australia have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5-match T20I series. There are still two matches left and the next match is on Friday, the 18th of February. The first ball will be bowled at 1.40 pm IST (8.10 am GMT) but the build-up will begin much sooner. Do join us then. Take care and goodbye!
Kane Richardson is the MAN OF THE MATCH for his brilliant spell with the ball. He says that he wasn't at his best in the second T20I but is happy about his performance in this match. Tells that he tried to execute his lengths better and Josh Hazlewood showed them what to do from the last match. Says that it is quite competitive to get into this side. Adds that he is just happy to be around this group.
The Aussie skipper, Aaron Finch says that they are trying to shuffle guys around in order to know the depth of the squad. He adds that the guys that came in tonight did pretty well too. About Agar being sent out to open the innings, he says that they just looked to tinker with the side a bit and were trying out new combinations. Adds that Ben was unlucky tonight and applauds Theekshana for his efforts with the new ball. Finch then says that the wicket was a bit patchy and on being asked about Sams and Richardson he says that Sams was excellent in the field and is a fantastic bowler as well. He says that Kane was out of the national team for quite a bit and tonight was a statement performance for him.
Dasun Shanaka, the Lankan skipper says that there are no positives to take from this match and it was a poor effort from the boys. Mentions that they were 20-30 runs short. On asked about areas for improvement, he says that they should bat well in the Powerplay and should not throw wickets away.
Right then! Australia have sealed the series as was expected of them and they have done so in fine fashion as well. They now make it seven wins in a row in the shortest format of the game. A run that started during the T20 World Cup. With an unassailable lead, the Aussies will now relax and make more changes to the side but will remain competitive as they always are. With that said, stay tuned for the presentation.
No matter how well Sri Lanka bowled tonight, chances were they would come out second best in the contest and that is what happened. Their batters had already let them down and the bowlers' efforts need to be applauded as they took it as deep as possible. With no Hasaranga in the side, Maheesh Theekshana took on the responsibility of the senior spinner and his carrom balls troubled the Aussies. He picked up three wickets in total and was clinical. Apart from him, no other bowler really troubled the hosts and the best they could do was to stem the flow of runs a bit. Sri Lanka lose the series but will now look to end the series on a positive note by trying to win the last couple of matches.
Well, all of us expected a stroll and a stroll it was. Well, sort of. Australia did win the match and sealed the series with ease but it did come with a couple of hiccups early on in the innings. Ben McDermott was dismissed on the very first delivery of the chase and Ashton Agar, who was surprisingly sent out to open the innings too fell early on. Glenn Maxwell then came in and was aggressive. He did tease the Lankan fielders with a few half-chances but struck the ball cleanly and his 50-run stand with the skipper, Aaron Finch took the sting out of the chase. Maxwell fell but Finch and even Inglis were busy in the middle. Finch fell with 20 runs required and Stoinis finished things off with a couple of boundaries.
FOUR! Marcus Stoinis wins the game for Australia! Short ball, on middle. Marcus Stoinis pulls it towards cow corner. The fielder there misjudges it as it came too forward trying to catch the ball. It goes over him and one bounce and into the fence. Australia win by 6 wickets!
Swing and a miss! Length ball, outside off. Marcus Stoinis tries to heave it across but misses.
FOUR! Short again, on middle. Marcus Stoinis this time hits it flat and with power to deep mid-wicket to get a boundary. Just 2 runs needed for the victory and to seal the series as well!
Short ball, a slower one on middle. Marcus Stoinis waits and waits and pulls it to deep square leg with soft hands for a brace.
Touch fuller, outside off. Josh Inglis drives it through covers. Timed that very well but will only get a single.
Full and outside off, steered it down to third man for a run. 9 needed now!
On a length, on leg. Marcus Stoinis looks to flick but misses. The ball rolls to point and the batters take a leg bye. The fielder scores a direct hit at the bowler's end but Marcus Stoinis was well in.
Length ball, outside off. Marcus Stoinis swings his bat trying to heave it over mid on but fails to make any connection.
Back of a length, outside off. Josh Inglis tries to punch. Gets an inside edge to fine leg for a single.
Good-length ball, outside off. Josh Inglis tries to run it down to third man. Gets a faint edge though but doesn't carry to the keeper.
Short of a length, outside off. Josh Inglis plays it towards covers.
Tosses it up, on off. Josh Inglis pushes it towards covers for a single. Just 12 needed now from 30 balls!