Australia vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Highlights: Australia on Tuesday defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the third T20I at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The hosts have now taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. Chasing a target of 122, Australia managed to cross the line with ease despite losing both openers Ben McDermott and Ashton Agar early. Captain Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell laid the foundation for their chase before Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis finished of the game. Earlier, Kane Richardson took three as Australia restricted Sri Lanka to a total of 121 for 6. Apart from Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar and Glenn Maxwell have also took a wicket each. For Sri Lanka, skipper Dasun Shanaka and veteran batter Dinesh Chandimal played gutsy knocks after the visitors were reduced to 40 for four at one stage. Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bowl. (SCORECARD)

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), Ben McDermott, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Daniel Sams, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara

Here are the Highlights of the Australia vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I at the Manuka Oval in Canberra

