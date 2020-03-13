 
Australian Cricketer Kane Richardson Tested For Coronavirus After Reporting Illness

Updated: 13 March 2020 09:44 IST

Kane Richardson, who returned from South Africa with the ODI squad this week, was isolated and tested as a precaution after developing a mild sore throat.

Kane Richardson has been quarantined and tested for the new coronavirus. © AFP

Kane Richardson, Australia fast bowler, has been quarantined and tested for the new coronavirus, officials said on Friday, as the first one-day international against New Zealand got underway in an empty stadium. Richardson, who returned from South Africa with the ODI squad this week, was isolated and tested as a precaution after developing a mild sore throat. Fans had already been barred from the game in Sydney to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has shut down a swathe of sports events including this week's Australian Grand Prix.

"Our medical staff are treating this as a typical throat infection but we are following Australian government protocols that require us to keep Kane away from other members of the squad and perform the appropriate tests given he has returned from international travel in the last 14 days," a Cricket Australia spokesperson said.

"Once we receive the results of the tests and Kane recovers in the next few days we expect he will re-join the team."

Captain Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bat at the Sydney Cricket Ground. As well as Kane Richardson, Australia have also omitted Jhye Richardson, bringing back Test spearheads Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

New Zealand have selected two spinners for the match, opting for Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner to try and take advantage of the spin-friendly SCG wicket.

Teams:

Australia - Aaron Finch (captain) David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, D'Arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wkt), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

New Zealand - Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wkt), James Neesham, Colin De Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Umpires - Marais Erasmus (RSA), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV Umpire - Sam Nogaksji (AUS)

Match Referee - Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Kane William Richardson Kane Richardson Australia vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Cricket
Highlights
  • Kane Richardson has been quarantined and tested for the new coronavirus
  • He was isolated, tested as a precaution after reporting mild sore throat
  • Australia vs New Zealand ODI got underway in an empty stadium
