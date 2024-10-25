Australian skipper Pat Cummins hilariously revealed what excuses he will make if his team loses the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, which is starting from November 22 onwards at Perth. Cummins was speaking at The Grade Cricketer podcast. On being reminded that he would not have any excuses if he loses the BGT this time around, his first as a captain, Cummins said hilariously, "I will find some (laughs). Cameron Green was going to open the batting and bowling."

The back surgery for his recurring back issues have ruled Green out of the highly-anticipated Border Gavaskar Trophy against India, beginning on November 22.

Green's expected recovery time is considered to be around six months, which will rule him out of Australia's Test tour of Sri Lanka in February and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan. Considering his recovery time, he could also miss out on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The 25-year-old reported pain in his lower back during Australia's tour of the UK in September. He went for scans, and the reports revealed a stress fracture. Stress fractures are quite common among fast bowlers, with pacers James Pattinson, Jason Behrendorff, Ben Dwarshuis, and India's Jasprit Bumrah sustaining it during their careers.

Green being ruled out disturbs the side's balance heavily. He was given a spot at number four following David Warner's international cricket retirement and Steve Smith's consequent move to opening. Green justified the faith in him with a brilliant 174 batting at the spot against New Zealand this year. With Smith having moved to number four again after producing mixed results as opener, Australia needs an opening partner for Khawaja. They need a solid pace bowling all-rounder to partner Mitchell Marsh and reduce the workloads for trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. However, with Green out, Australian team management has been presented with a huge puzzle they will have to solve carefully.

Cummins also revealed that he does not have any say on how wickets would be in Australia but noted that they were good during last couple of seasons.

"It feels like if someone has scored a hundred, they have batted the house down. Taken them a few sessions whereas my first couple of years, some of those wickets were so flat," he added.

Advertisement

The skipper wants a balanced contest between bat and ball during the series.

"I think some of those Indian spinning wickets as well, I think that last tour, Delhi we should have won, it just get the teams close to each other if you get the wickets like that, but you do not listen to our players complaining about those types of wickets," he concluded.

After the first Test at Perth from November 22 onwards, the second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

Advertisement

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)