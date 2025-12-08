Baroda wicketkeeper-batsman Amit Passi made Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises stand up and take notice, as he broke a decade-old world record for the highest individual score for a batter on T20 debut during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 campaign. The 26-year-old, who stepped into the Baroda squad as a replacement for the India star Jitesh Sharma, produced an unforgettable innings against Services in their final league match. Opening the batting, Passi quickly stamped his authority, racing to his half-century in just 24 deliveries.

Passi refused to take his foot off the pedal, reaching his maiden T20 hundred off a mere 44 balls by smashing his ninth six of the innings. He eventually ended his stay in the middle, with a spectacular 114 runs from just 55 balls before being dismissed, an innings that included 10 fours and nine huge sixes.

This knock of 114 equals the world record set by Pakistan's Bilal Asif in 2015 for the joint-highest score by a player on T20 debut. Furthermore, Passi became only the third Indian male cricketer to register a T20 century in his very first match in the format.

Batters With Highest Score On T20 Debut:

1. Amit Passi (Baroda) - 114 in 2025

2. Bilal Asif (Sialkot Stallions) - 114 in 2015

3. Moin Khan (Karachi Dolphins) - 112 in 2005

4. M Spoors (Canada) - 108 in 2022

5. S Bhambri (Chandigarh) - 106 in 2019

6. PA Reddy (Hyderabad (India)) - 105 in 2010

7. LA Dunbar (Serbia) - 104 in 2019

8. Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab (Pakistan)) - 102 in 2020

9. Ravinderpal Singh (Canada) - 101 in 2019

10. Asif Ali (Faisalabad Wolves) - 100 in 2011

Passi's extraordinary knock was the cornerstone of Baroda's formidable total of 220 for five in their 20 overs. The glittering performance by the newcomer provided an exciting finish to Baroda's SMAT campaign and instantly launched the young wicketkeeper-batsman into the national cricketing spotlight.

Though Baroda were already knocked out of contention for the Super League stage, Amit Passi's record-equalling ton sees the team's campaign end on a high.