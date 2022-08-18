Digital content creator Dhanashree Verma on Thursday posted the same message in her Instagram story as her cricketer husband Yuzvendra Chahal, asking fans to not believe any rumours about their relationship. Social media has been abuzz with posts about the duo's alleged divorce. In an Instagram story Dhanashree wrote, "A humble request to you all to not believe, in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. Kindly, put an end to it. Love and light to everyone."

The same message was posted in a story earlier by her husband Chahal.

The couple is very popular on social media due to their reels and posts. They often post videos where they can be seen dancing together.

During the IPL, a video of Dhanashree teaching dance steps to Chahal and his Rajasthan Royals teammate Jos Buttler had also gone viral.

The duo tied the knot in December 2020.

Dhanashree Verma is a Youtuber and dance choreographer and has a wide following on social media.

Chahal on the other hand is one of India's leading spin bowlers in limited overs cricket and a star performer in the IPL.