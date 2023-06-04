The ICC World Test Championship final is just days away from its commencement. With India and Australia in the title-decider, the match is expected to be nothing short of a belter. As the countdown to the final at the Oval ticks, Australia all-rounder Cameron Green spoke highly of Indian stalwart Virat Kohli, who has a reputation of doing extremely well against the Australians. When it comes to big events, Kohli manages to put the right foot forward, more often than not. Green duly acknowledged Kohli's will and intent to do well.

In a chat with ICC ahead of the start of the World Test Championship final, Green heaped huge praise on Kohli, suggesting the iconic Indian batter always tries to be the man to stand up and deliver when it matters the most.

"Virat Kohli. I think he always tries to be the man to stand up in big moments," Green said. "A World Test Championship is obviously a massive moment, so I look forward to that."

Green was a part of the Mumbai Indians team that went deep into the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Mumbai were eliminated in the Qualifier 2 by Gujarat Titans, and Green played a key role in getting the franchise secure a finish that high this season.

However, now the all-rounder needs to shift his focus quickly from T20 to Test cricket.

"There is nothing like Test cricket when you're kind of out in the middle," Green said. "Obviously your nerves are running really high. I think the best players are the best ones that are able to handle that."

In recent times, Green has had a few good outings in the whites for Australia, including a five-wicket haul in the Boxing Day Test, following which he made his mark with the bat for a maiden Test hundred.

Fair to say that the batter isn't just rated highly by Australia but the Indian team too.