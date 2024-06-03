There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic in the past few days. Several reports suggested that the couple could be heading for divorce before Hardik left for the T20 World Cup 2024. However, it seems like everything is alright as Natasa restored their wedding pictures on social media platform Instagram. The rumours started when an user on Reddit pointed out that Natasa archived photos of her wedding and the actress did not attend any Mumbai Indians matches in the recently concluded IPL 2024. However, with the pictures coming back, a lot of users expressed their relief as well as delight at the development.

Earlier, Hardik slammed an explosive 23-ball 40 for India in the T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match against Bangladesh on Saturday. As India secured a 50-run win in their only practice match, Hardik opened up on the 'difficult' times he faced over the past couple of months.

Natasa Stankovic restores wedding photos with Hardik Pandya amid separation rumors. pic.twitter.com/0DeEnHVwbX — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952_) June 3, 2024

"Eventually, I believe, you have to stay in the battle. Sometimes life puts you in situations where things are tough, but I believe that if you leave the game or the field, the battle that is, you won't get what you want from your sport, or the results you are looking for," Hardik said.

Well played Hardik and Natasa bhabhi pic.twitter.com/pb0TXAx1jt — Abhishek (@be_mewadi) June 3, 2024

"So, yeah, it has been difficult, but at the same time, I have been process-driven, I have tried to follow the same routines I used to follow earlier," he said on Star Sports.

"At the same time these things happen; there are good times and bad times, these are phases that come and go. That is fine. I have gone through these phases many times and I will come out of it as well," Hardik further said.