Story ProgressBack to home
Ajit Agarkar Set To Join Delhi Capitals As Assistant Coach: Report
Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar has joined Delhi Capitals as an assistant coach. The 44-year-old played 26 Tests, 191 ODIs and four T20Is for India, taking an aggregate of 349 wickets.
Ajit Agarkar has joined Delhi Capitals as their assistant coach.© AFP
Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar is set to join Delhi Capitals as assistant coach ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season. Agarkar will join the franchise after completing his commentary duties in the home series against Sri Lanka starting February 24. The IPL is expected to begin in the last week of March. "He will be joining Delhi Capitals as assistant coach," an IPL source confirmed to PTI.
Agarkar joining Delhi Capitals also ends speculation that he may join the Indian team as a bowling consultant.
Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
The 44-year-old played 26 Tests, 191 ODIs and four T20Is for India, taking an aggregate of 349 wickets.
Delhi Capitals will be eyeing their maiden title this season after making the play-offs in the last three seasons.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IND vs WI 2022, check out the Schedule and Live Score, IPL 2022 and IPL Auction . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.