The conflict with India continues to yield troublesome situations for Bangladesh, with the nation set to incur another huge financial blow, a report has claimed. A few days ago, it was reported that some of Bangladesh's top players are set to lose their sponsorship contracts amid the current political tension with India. After cricketing equipment manufacturer SG put sponsorship renewals with top Bangladesh players on hold, another Indian sporting apparel brand, Sareen Sports, has reportedly decided against getting its products made in Bangladesh.

SG sponsors some of the top Bangladesh batters, including current skipper Litton Das. As the political relationship between India and Bangladesh worsened, SG is said to have put contract renewals on hold. SS, an Indian company that gets its goods manufactured in Bangladesh, is no longer sourcing services from the country.

"Their sponsorship contracts were coming up for renewal. That process has been slowed down amidst the current heightened political and cricketing tensions between India and Bangladesh," a source told the Times of India.

"In fact, another leading Indian sports equipment manufacturing company, Sareen Sports Industries (SS) had cancelled the sponsorship contracts of four-five top Bangladesh cricketers last year, when trouble began in Bangladesh. However, things may change if the relations improve between the two countries," informed another source.

The increasing tension between India and Bangladesh, as it seems at present, is set to increase the latter's financial troubles.

"It's not just about player contracts not being renewed for now. The political instability and uncertain times in Bangladesh has meant that SG has stopped the distribution of its cricket equipment in Bangladesh since the last six months.

"In fact, there used to be a lot of sports apparel which used to be manufactured in Bangladesh's factories and then supplied to SG and other sports equipment manufacturers in India. That supply line too has dried up for the past year or so," the report added.