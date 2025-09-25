A steady half-century by KL Rahul and an unbeaten knock of 44* by Sai Sudarshan put India A ahead in their 412-run chase at the end of day three of their second four-day unofficial Test against Australia A at Lucknow on Thursday. At the end of day three, India A was 169/2, with Sudharsan (44*) and Manav Suthar (1*) unbeaten. They need 243 more runs to win. India started the day three with Australia A at 16/3, with Nathan McSweeney unbeaten at 11. After India elected to field first, half-centuries from McSweeney (74 in 162 balls, with 10 fours) and Jack Edwards (88 in 78 balls, with 11 fours and a six) took Australia to 420, despite Suthar's figures of 5/107.

Sudharsan, with his 75, was the India A's sole resistance as they managed to put up 194 runs, trailing by 226 runs. Henry Thornton (4/36) was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies.

During their second innings, however, the Aussies slipped to 16/3. Pacer Mohammed Siraj (2/20) struck early on day three, removing Cooper Connolly (1), to reduce Australia A to 17/4. However, McSweeney put on a 90-run fifth-wicket stand with Josh Philippe (50 in 48 balls, with eight fours), helping his side go beyond the 100-run mark at least.

Gurnoor Brar (3/42) and Suthar (3/50) struck at regular intervals, bundling out Australia for 185 runs, leaving McSweeney unbeaten at 85* in 149 balls, with 10 fours and a six. Australia led by 411 runs, giving India 412 to win the unofficial Test.

During the run-chase, India started off well, with an 85-run stand between Narayan Jagadeesan (36 in 55 balls, with five fours) and KL Rahul. Later, KL carried the chase with Sudharsan, taking India to the triple-figure mark and scoring at a good tick. KL retired hurt at 74 in 92 balls, with nine fours. India ended the day with Sudharsan and Suthar at the crease, as Devdutt Padikkal (5) fell for cheap.

