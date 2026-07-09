Every Commonwealth Games brings together athletes at different stages of their careers. Some arrive ready to make their mark, while others return with years of experience behind them. Few reflect that contrast better than Ishroop Narang and Sajan Prakash. At 19 and 32 respectively, the two athletes, part of the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) family, represent different generations of Indian sport. One is taking her first steps on one of the biggest multi-sport stages, while the other returns with a career that has already inspired a generation. Yet both travel to Glasgow with the same purpose: to represent India with pride.

The Beginning of a Dream: Ishroop Narang

For 19-year-old Ishroop Narang, Glasgow marks the biggest stage of her young career.

Competing in the women's -78kg judo category, the World No. 3 junior has quickly emerged as one of India's brightest young talents through a string of impressive performances on the international circuit. Over the past few seasons, she has consistently finished on the podium at major junior events, proving that she belongs among the best judokas in her age group, as per a press release.

Her rise has been built on technical maturity, consistency and the confidence to perform under pressure. Those qualities have made her one of India's most exciting prospects for the future.

The Commonwealth Games will be her first opportunity to test herself against some of the sport's top senior athletes. It is an important milestone in her journey and a chance to take another step towards establishing herself at the highest level. For a teenager who has already made her mark in the junior ranks, Glasgow offers the perfect platform to introduce herself to the wider sporting world.

Building on a Legacy: Sajan Prakash

If Ishroop represents the future, Sajan Prakash represents sustained excellence.

The 32-year-old swimmer has spent more than a decade representing India at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Championships. A two-time Olympian, Sajan became the first Indian swimmer to qualify for two consecutive Olympic Games. He also made history as the first Indian swimmer to achieve the Olympic 'A' qualification standard through direct qualification, setting a benchmark for future generations.

Over the years, Sajan has broken multiple national records, won medals on the international stage and established himself as one of India's finest swimmers across the butterfly and freestyle disciplines.

His longevity is just as impressive as his achievements. In a sport where careers are often short, Sajan has continued to evolve, staying among India's best through discipline, resilience and an unwavering commitment to improvement. Beyond the pool, he has become a role model for aspiring swimmers, showing that Indian athletes can compete with the world's best through years of hard work and perseverance.

For Sajan, Glasgow is another opportunity to add to a career defined by consistency and excellence. Every major championship becomes another chapter in a legacy that has already changed Indian swimming.

Different Journeys, One Goal

Separated by more than a decade in age and experience, Ishroop Narang and Sajan Prakash are united by the same pursuit of excellence. Both have prepared for the Commonwealth Games at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), supported by world-class coaching, sports science and high-performance programmes.

When competition begins in Glasgow, experience alone will not decide the outcome. For Ishroop, these Games could be the beginning of a journey that lasts for years to come. For Sajan, they offer another chance to build on a career that has already left a lasting mark on Indian sport.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi