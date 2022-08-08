Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated India women's cricket team on winning a silver medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that cricket and India are inseparable and this win will always be special. India had lost the gold medal against Australia by 9 runs on Sunday at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

"Cricket and India are inseparable. Our Women's cricket team played excellent cricket through the CWG and they bring home the prestigious Silver medal. Being the first ever CWG medal in cricket, this one will always be special. Best wishes to all team members for a bright future." tweeted PM Modi.

Australia captain Meg Lanning opted to bat first and posted 161/8 owing to Mooney's knock of 61 runs. For India, Renuka Singh and Sneh Rana returned with two wickets each.

In the chase of 162, India were in the driver's seat with Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues going strong. However, the side collapsed from 118/2 to 152 all out, and in the end, Australia wrapped up a win.

For India, skipper Harmanpreet top-scored with a knock of 65.

Earlier on Sunday, New Zealand had won the bronze medal in women's cricket after defeating England.

After winning silver, Harmanpreet spoke to NDTV and said: "Yeah definitely it is a big moment for all of us. First time, we were participating and the way we played this tournament, it was great to watch. We were close to gold medal, but once again we did the same mistakes we have been doing in the big tournaments. You know, we have to keep working hard on lower-order batting. I am sure we will do well in the upcoming tournaments. I think this silver medal matters a lot, this will definitely motivate young girls back home," Harmanpreet said.