All eyes will be on the 215-member Indian contingent which will take part in the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games, starting in Birmingham from July 28. While the multi-discipline events will kick off from Friday, July 29, the opening ceremony will start later on Thursday. After Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra had pulled out of the event due to an injury, it was announced that star shuttler PV Sindhu and India men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh will be India's flagbearers during the opening ceremony. During the last Commonwealth Games, which were held in Gold Coast, Australia, India secured 3rd position with a total of 66 medals which included 26 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze.

When will the Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony be held?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony will be held on Thursday, July 28.

Where will the Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony be held?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony will be held at the Alexander Stadium at Birmingham.

What time will the Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony start?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony will be available for streaming on SonyLiv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)