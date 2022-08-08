The Indian men's hockey team will be facing six-time Commonwealth Games champions Australia in the gold medal match at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre on Monday. India had defeated South Africa 3-2 in the semi-final and before that they had recorded 11-0 win over Ghana, 8-0 against Canada and 4-1 over Wales. The Indian men's team has never won gold at Commonwealth Games and in the past, they have lost two finals against Australia. The side had last won a medal at CWG in 2014 when they took home the silver medal.

When will the India vs Australia, Gold Medal match be played?

The India vs Australia, Gold Medal match will be played on Monday, August 8.

Where will the India vs Australia, Gold Medal match be played?

The India vs Australia, Gold Medal match will be played at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre.

When will the India vs Australia, Gold Medal match start?

The India vs Australia, Gold Medal match start at 5 PM IST.

Where will India vs Australia, Gold Medal match be broadcast?

The India vs Australia, Gold Medal match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will India vs Australia, Gold Medal match be available for streaming?

The India vs Australia, Gold Medal match will be available for streaming on SonyLiv App.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)