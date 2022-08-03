India had a brilliant Day 5 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games as India first won a gold in the women's four lawn bowls event, and this was the country's first medal in the sport. A few hours later, the men's table tennis team brought the top laurel home after defeating Singapore in the men's table tennis team event. Weightlifter Vikas Thakur also won silver in the men's 96kg category. The Indian badminton side also won a silver medal in the mixed team event after coming up short in the final against Singapore.

The contingent would now hope to keep up with the brilliant performances and keep their winning momentum going. Day 6 of the ongoing event will see the women's cricket team taking on Barbados while both men's and the hockey teams will also be in action.

Here is the full Day 6 India Schedule of the Commonwealth Games

Lawn Bowls (1 PM): Men's singles (Mridul Borgohain vs Chris Locke), women's pairs (India vs Niue, 1 PM), men's singles (Mridul Borgohain vs Ian McLean, 4 PM), women's pairs (India vs South Africa, 4 PM), men's fours (India vs the Cook Islands, 7:30 PM), women's triple (India vs Niue, 7:30 PM), men's fours (India vs England, 10:30 PM)

Wrestling (2 PM)-- men's 109 kg (Lovpreet Singh), women's 87+kg (Purnima Pandey, 6:30 PM), men's 109+kg (Gurdeep Singh, 11 PM)

Judo (2:30 PM) -- women's 78kg quarterfinals (Tulika Mann vs TBD), men's +100kg elimination round of 16 (Deepak Daswal vs Eric Jean Sebastian), knockout matches to follow

Para Table-Tennis (3:10 PM) -- women's singles classes 3-5 Group 1 (Bhavina Patel), women's singles classes 3-5 Group 2 (Sonalben Manubhai Patel, 3:10 PM), women's singles classes 6-10 Group 1 (Baby Sahana Ravi, 3:10 PM), men's singles class 3-5 Group 1 (Raj Aravindan Alagar, 4:55 PM), women's singles classes 6-10 Group 1 (Baby Sahana Ravi 9:40 PM), women's singles classes 3-5 Group 1 (Bhavina Patel, 10:15 PM), women's singles class 3-5 Group 2 (Sonalven Manubhai Patel, 10:15 PM), men's singles class 3-5 Group 1 (Raj Aravindan Alagar, 12 AM)

Hockey (3:30 PM)-- Women's Pool A (India vs Canada), Men's Pool B (India vs Canada, 6:30 PM)

Squash (3:30 PM)-- mixed doubles round of 32 (Joshana/Harinder vs Sri Lanka), men's singles medal match (Saurav Ghoshal if he qualifies)

Boxing (4:45 PM) -- over 45-48kg quarterfinals (Nitu Ganghas vs Nicole Clyde), over 54-57kg quarterfinal (Hussam Uddin Muhammed vs Tryagain Morning Ndevelo, 5:45 PM), over 48-50kg quarterfinal (Nikhat Zareen vs Helen Jones, 11:15 PM), over 64-70kg quarterfinal (Lovlina Borgohain vs Rosie Eccles, 12:45 AM), over 75-80kg quarterfinal (Ashish Kumar vs Aaron Bowen, 2 AM)

Women's Cricket (10:30 PM)-- Group A India vs Barbados

Athletics (11:30 PM) -- High jump finals (if Tejaswin Shankar qualifies), women's shot put finals (Manpreet Kaur, 12:35 AM)

