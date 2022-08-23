Former world champion and chess legend Viswanathan Anand has spoken highly of his protégé R Praggnanandhaa in an exclusive interview with NDTV, just a day after the young chess prodigy beat current world champion Magnus Carlsen to secure second position in the FTX Crypto Cup. This was not the first time that the youngster had beaten Cralsen in his fledgling career. In the last one year, the 17-year-old Praggnanandhaa defeated Carlsen on two other occasions.

Anand, a five-time world chess champion, pointed out to the fact that Praggnanandhaa beat Carlsen several times on the same day, which makes the achievement even more special.

"R Praggnanandhaa has beaten the reigning world champions three time, and not in individual games. In Miami, for instance, he beat him in a four-game match, with two additional games. So, he is not doing it once, but several times on the same day. And that shows Praggnanandhaa beating him there is phenomenal. It's very rare when someone is starting off because that's one of the mental blocks. Generally, one would think of achieving it towards the end of the career," Anand told NDTV.

Promoted

"He is a hard worker. What he really brings to the table is his fearlessness. His ability to take anyone. He has shown that in this tournament. It's a pattern, his ability to bounce back from defeat.

"You cannot plan for everything. He seems to work excellently and not overpreparing, getting through what he needs to do," the chess icon added.