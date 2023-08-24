After back-to-back draws in the two classic formate games, Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa's Chess World Cup final against world no. 1 Magnus Carlsen will now be decided via tie-breakers. Praggnanandhaa played the first game in white pieces, while the second game saw both players exchange colours. However, the change in colour of the pieces didn't really make any difference as both players decided to shake hands after 30 moves. The first match had ended in a stalemate with just five more moves.

Both players have cancelled each other out in the summit clash in Baku, but will have to alter their approach in the tie-breakers due to the time-sensitive nature of the format. Carlsen is already aware of what Praggnanandhaa can do in tie-breaks.

"Praggnanandhaa has already played a lot of tiebreaks against very strong players... I know he is very strong. If I have some energy, if I have a good day, obviously I will have good chances," he said.

Here's all you need to know about the tie-breaker games:

In the tie-breaker, the two players will play two games in a rapid format with a time control of 25 minutes for each player and a 10-second increment for each move.

If they remain unseparated, then two more rapid games with a time control of '10+10' (10 minutes for each player and a 10-second increment for each move) will be played.

If a winner is still not decided after tie-breakers, two more rapid games will be played with a time control of 5 minutes and a 3-second increment for each move.

Even if we don't find a winner after this, the title will be decided in a sudden-death mode with a single blitz game in the '3+2' format.

Speaking of the second game, Praggnanandhaa did not face any troubles with black pieces, with the players agreeing to a draw after 30 moves in an equal Bishop ending.

Earlier, the 18-year-old Indian had stunned world No. 3 Fabiano Caruana on Monday via the tie-break in the semifinals to set up a summit clash with Carlsen at the World Cup.

