Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa will take on World no. 1 Magnus Carlsen on Norway in the final of the Chess World Cup on Tuesday in Baku, Azerbaijan. In the semi-final, the 18-year-old registered a stunning victory over world number 3 Fabiano Caruana. With this win, Praggnanandhaa became only the second Indian player after former world champion Viswanathan Anand to enter the summit clash of the tournament. This will be the 20th meeting between Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen, with the latter holding a slight advantage.

When will the R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final be played?

The R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final will be played on Tuesday, August 22.

Where will the R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final be played?

The R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final will be played in Baku, Azerbaijan.

What time will the R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final start?

The R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final?

The R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final will not be broadcast on TV.

Where to follow the live streaming of R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final?

The R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final will be streamed live on Fide Chess' YouTube and Twitch channels.

