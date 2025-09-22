India's chess sensation R Praggnanandhaa met Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani and played a game of chess with him. The 20-year-old took to his official X handle and wrote, "Met @gautam_adani sir and his family along with my mom and @Rameshchess sir, Inspired by their simplicity and humbleness. We also played a game of chess! Thank you sir for all your blessings and support!" Praggnanandhaa, back in August-end, qualified for the Grand Chess Tour final in Brazil later this year in September after finishing runner-up at the 2025 Sinquefield Cup. It will start from September 27 onwards.

Met @gautam_adani sir and his family along with my mom and @Rameshchess sir, Inspired by their simplicity and humbleness. We also played a game of chess!

Thank you sir for all your blessings and support! ???????? pic.twitter.com/8AwITWFJbI — Praggnanandhaa (@rpraggnachess) September 22, 2025

In Sao Paulo, the 19-year-old chess player will join the greats of this game, such as the USA's Levon

Aronian and Fabiano Caruana, along with France's Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

Praggnanandhaa went on to win the Romania leg of the GCT 2025 tour and ended in third position in Poland.

The GTC final tournament will be played from September 27 to October 3. This tournament will be conducted across three formats: classical, rapid, and blitz.

Praggnanandhaa will strive to become the first Indian to win the Grand Chess Tour title. The reigning champion of this tournament is France's Alireza Firouzja.

Earlier in July, Indian Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi and R. Praggnanandhaa finished in sixth and seventh positions, respectively, in the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam in Las Vegas. Grandmaster Levon Aronian of the United States won the championship after overcoming GM Hans Niemann 1.5-0.5 in the final, according to chess.com.Aronian held firm in an opposite-coloured bishop ending in the first, before putting on a masterclass to take the match.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)