Assam's 11-year-old Viraj Sarawgi produced impressive performances in two consecutive FIDE-rated tournaments in Italy and Germany to gain 290 Elo rating points. The tournaments commenced on January 23 and concluded on February 2. A student of the sixth standard in Guwahati's Royal Global School, Viraj competed in the tournament in the Italian International Open which had nearly 100 participants. He scored 3.5 points in Italy while defeating multiple opponents who had Elo rating above 1700 which gave him an increase of 122 rating points.

In Germany, Viraj competed in the Nordwest Cup (B Category Open) against opponents who had Elo rating over 2000. He gained another 161 points while putting across strong performances.

Viraj trains at Mumbai Chess Centre under coach Srikanth Sarma Malladi and other coaches.

