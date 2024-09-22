Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday aknowledged Team India's double gold victory at the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Chess Olympiad, and said that "Bharat is full of energy and dreams." India delivered an outstanding performance at the FIDE Chess Olympiad in Budapest, securing gold medals in both the men's and women's events on Sunday. Addressing Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum in New York, PM Modi praised the achievements of both teams. "Bharat is full of energy and dreams. Every day we see new achievements. Today, both India men's and women's teams have won gold medals in Chess Olympiad," he said.

In the final round, India's men's team, comprising D Gukesh, R. Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, and Pentala Harikrishna, triumphed over Slovenia to clinch the gold medal. Wins from Gukesh and Erigaisi gave India a 2-0 lead, and Praggnanandhaa's subsequent victory, along with a draw from Vidit, sealed the gold with a 3.5-0.5 victory.

Meanwhile, the Indian women's team, featuring Harika Dronavalli, R. Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agarwal, and Tania Sachdev, also won gold by defeating Azerbaijan 3.5-0.5. Harika, Divya, and Vantika each won their matches, while Vaishali drew her match.

PM Modi arrived in New York for the second leg of his three-day visit to the United States. On Saturday, he participated in the Quad Summit and held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Quad has emerged as a key group of like-minded countries to work for peace, progress, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

PM Modi and President Biden reviewed and identified new pathways to further deepen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

PM Modi will also interact with important American business leaders, who are the key stakeholders, and provide vibrancy to the unique partnership between the largest and the oldest democracies of the world.

He will also address the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly in New York.

