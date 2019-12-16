World chess champion Magnus Carlsen has changed his Twitter bio after getting to the top of the English Premier League's official fantasy table, underlining his knack in other sports and the urge to be the best everywhere. The Norwegian is currently leading the Premier League's official fantasy table by a point with his team, Kjell Ankedal, having a total of 1159 points. He leads a field of over seven million users. "World Chess Champion. The highest ranked chess player in the world. Current (live) #1 Fantasy Premier League player," read his bio.