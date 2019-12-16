 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Chess

Magnus Carlsen Writes "No.1 Fantasy Premier League Player" In Social Media Bio

Updated: 16 December 2019 17:09 IST

Magnus Carlsen has changed his Twitter bio after getting to the top of the English Premier League's official fantasy table.

Magnus Carlsen Writes "No.1 Fantasy Premier League Player" In Social Media Bio
Magnus Carlsen is leading the Premier League's official fantasy table by a point with his team. © Twitter

World chess champion Magnus Carlsen has changed his Twitter bio after getting to the top of the English Premier League's official fantasy table, underlining his knack in other sports and the urge to be the best everywhere. The Norwegian is currently leading the Premier League's official fantasy table by a point with his team, Kjell Ankedal, having a total of 1159 points. He leads a field of over seven million users. "World Chess Champion. The highest ranked chess player in the world. Current (live) #1 Fantasy Premier League player," read his bio.

"His ability at fantasy league has been known for a couple of seasons now, but this season has been exceptional and he's had another good week," The Guardian quoted chess journalist Tarjei Svensen, who has known Carlsen since he was eight and follows all his games.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Chess Magnus Carlsen
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Magnus Carlsen has changed his Twitter bio after topping Fantasy League
  • He is currently leading the Premier League's official fantasy table
  • Carlsen's team, Kjell Ankedal, has a total of 1159 points
Related Articles
Chess Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen In Top 10 Of Fantasy Premier League
Chess Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen In Top 10 Of Fantasy Premier League
"Stood There, Looked Stupid": Magnus Carlsen Shares Experience Of Ringing Ceremonial Bell In Day-Night Test
"Stood There, Looked Stupid": Magnus Carlsen Shares Experience Of Ringing Ceremonial Bell In Day-Night Test
Viswanathan Anand Falls Further Behind As Magnus Carlsen Extends Lead
Viswanathan Anand Falls Further Behind As Magnus Carlsen Extends Lead
Magnus Carlsen Wins Third World Chess Championship
Magnus Carlsen Wins Third World Chess Championship
Magnus Carlsen vs Sergei Karyakin: Battle For World Chess Crown Heads to Tiebreaker
Magnus Carlsen vs Sergei Karyakin: Battle For World Chess Crown Heads to Tiebreaker
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.